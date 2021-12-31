Steve Smith gets stuck in hotel lift for an hour, escapes unhurt

Australian Test vice-captain Steve Smith on Thursday got stuck in a lift at the Park Hyatt in Melbourne. He posted live updates on his Instagram story from the lift.Smith's teammate Marnus Labuschagne tried hard to open the lift's door but all his efforts went in vain.I'm on my floor, I'm staying on this level but the doors won't open," Smith first explained. "Out of service up there apparently. I've tried to get the door open; I've got this side open, Marnus (Labuschagne) is on the other side trying to open that to not much avail. Not quite the evening I had planned, let's be honest."

"Left waiting for more official help than Labuschagne could provide," Smith gave fans another update. "Well, I am just taking a seat. What else do you do when you're stuck in a lift? I could be here for a while. Anyone got any suggestions for what I can do?" he added. Later, Labuschagne managed to open the lift door only to sneak into it and gave Smith a bag of M&Ms. After some time a man showed up and finally opened the door and freed Smith. Smith had led Australia to victory in Adelaide over England, who have already lost the Ashes after three successive defeats. Smith took over as captain for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 after Pat Cummins was ruled out after being identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case.Cummins returned and led Australia to an emphatic innings and 14-run victory in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne to wrap up the series.The fourth Test of the Ashes will be played in Sydney from January 5