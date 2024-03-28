Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians Create Multiple Records in High-Scoring Thriller IPL Match: Check Stats

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium witnessed history on March 27 as the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians combined for the highest-scoring match in IPL history.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, playing at home, capitalized on the advantage by posting a record-breaking 277 runs in the first innings. Mumbai Indians started their chase strongly but eventually fell short by 31 runs.
The combined score of 500-plus runs surpassed the previous record for most runs in an IPL match. The game also saw the most sixes ever hit in an IPL contest, with a total of 38. Sunrisers Hyderabad batters smashed 18 sixes, while Mumbai Indians responded with 20.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Batting Highlights:
- Travis Head: 3 sixes
- Abhishek Sharma: 7 sixes
- Aiden Markram: 1 six
- Heinrich Klaasen: 7 sixes
Mumbai Indians Batting Highlights:
- Rohit Sharma: 3 sixes
- Ishan Kishan: 4 sixes
- Naman Dhir: 2 sixes
- Tilak Varma: 6 sixes
- Hardik Pandya: 1 six
- Tim David: 3 sixes
- Romario Shepherd: 1 six
Key Highlights
Batting Highlights:
- SRH posted a mammoth 277/3, the highest team total in IPL history and the fourth-highest in T20 cricket.
- Openers Abhishek Sharma (50 off 16 balls) and Travis Head (62 off 18 balls) smashed the fastest fifties for SRH in IPL history.
- Heinrich Klaasen continued the onslaught with an unbeaten 80 off 34 balls, his second consecutive fifty.
- The duo of Aiden Markram (42* off 28 balls) and Klaasen stitched together a record 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
Bowling Highlights:
- Mumbai's Kwena Maphaka conceded a tournament-high 66 runs in his four overs during his IPL debut.
Mumbai's Fightback:
Despite a valiant effort from their batsmen, Mumbai fell short by 31 runs.
- Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma (26 off 12 balls) started aggressively, reaching 50 runs within three overs.
- Tilak Varma impressed with a 64-run knock, but it wasn't enough for MI.
- Interestingly, all seven Mumbai batsmen hit at least one six, a first in IPL history.
Milestones:
- Rohit Sharma played his 200th match for Mumbai Indians.
- Hardik Pandya surpassed 1,500 runs and 100 sixes for MI.
Record-Breaking Match:
- The combined score of 523 runs is the highest aggregate in a T20 match.
- A total of 38 sixes were hit, the most in a single T20 match.
Most Runs In An IPL Match
|Runs
|Match
|Venue
|Year
|523
|SRH vs MI
|Hyderabad
|2024
|469
|CSK vs RR
|Chennai
|2010
|459
|PBKS vs RR
|Indore
|2018
|458
|PBKS vs LCK
|Mohali
|2023
|453
|MI vs PBKS
|Mumbai
|2017
Most Runs In A T20 Match
|Runs
|Match
|Venue
|Tournament
|Year
|523
|SRH vs MI
|Hyderabad
|IPL
|2024
|517
|South Africa vs West Indies
|Centurion
|-
|2023
|515
|Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultan
|Rawalpindi
|PSL
|2023
|506
|Surrey vs Middlesex
|The Oval
|T20 Blast
|2023
|501
|Titans vs Knights
|Potchefstroom
|CSA T20
|2022
Most Sixes Made Hit An IPL Match
|Sixes
|Match
|Venue
|Year
|38
|SRH vs MI
|Hyderabad
|2024
|33
|RCB vs CSK
|Bengaluru
|2018
|33
|RR vs CSK
|Sharjah
|2020
|33
|RCB vs CSK
|Bengaluru
|2023
Most Sixes Hit In A T20 Game
|Sixes
|Match
|Venue
|Tournament
|Year
|38
|SRH vs MI
|Hyderabad
|IPL
|2024
|37
|Balkh Legends vs Kabul Zwanan
|Sharjah
|APL
|2018
|37
|St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica T
|Basseterre
|CPL
|2019
|36
|Titans vs Knights
|Potchefstroom
|CSA T20
|2022
|35
|Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knigh Ride
|Kingston
|CPL
|2019
|35
|South Africa vs West Indies
|Centurion
|-
|2023