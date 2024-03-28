Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians Create Multiple Records in High-Scoring Thriller IPL Match: Check Stats

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium witnessed history on March 27 as the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians combined for the highest-scoring match in IPL history.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, playing at home, capitalized on the advantage by posting a record-breaking 277 runs in the first innings. Mumbai Indians started their chase strongly but eventually fell short by 31 runs.

The combined score of 500-plus runs surpassed the previous record for most runs in an IPL match. The game also saw the most sixes ever hit in an IPL contest, with a total of 38. Sunrisers Hyderabad batters smashed 18 sixes, while Mumbai Indians responded with 20.

- 523 Runs.

- 16, 18, 23 and 24 balls fifties.

- Highest team total in IPL.

- Highest team total in IPL while chasing.

- Most sixes in an IPL match.

- Most sixes in a T20 match.

- Most runs in a T20 match.



THE CRAZIEST IPL MATCH HAS JUST ENDED IN HYDERABAD...!!!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3WQtEHCEVv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 27, 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad Batting Highlights:

Travis Head: 3 sixes

Abhishek Sharma: 7 sixes

Aiden Markram: 1 six

Heinrich Klaasen: 7 sixes

Mumbai Indians Batting Highlights:

Rohit Sharma: 3 sixes

Ishan Kishan: 4 sixes

Naman Dhir: 2 sixes

Tilak Varma: 6 sixes

Hardik Pandya: 1 six

Tim David: 3 sixes

Romario Shepherd: 1 six

Key Highlights

Batting Highlights:

SRH posted a mammoth 277/3, the highest team total in IPL history and the fourth-highest in T20 cricket.

Openers Abhishek Sharma (50 off 16 balls) and Travis Head (62 off 18 balls) smashed the fastest fifties for SRH in IPL history.

Heinrich Klaasen continued the onslaught with an unbeaten 80 off 34 balls, his second consecutive fifty.

The duo of Aiden Markram (42* off 28 balls) and Klaasen stitched together a record 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Bowling Highlights:

Mumbai's Kwena Maphaka conceded a tournament-high 66 runs in his four overs during his IPL debut.

Mumbai's Fightback:

Despite a valiant effort from their batsmen, Mumbai fell short by 31 runs.

Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma (26 off 12 balls) started aggressively, reaching 50 runs within three overs.

Tilak Varma impressed with a 64-run knock, but it wasn't enough for MI.

Interestingly, all seven Mumbai batsmen hit at least one six, a first in IPL history.

Milestones:

Rohit Sharma played his 200th match for Mumbai Indians.

Hardik Pandya surpassed 1,500 runs and 100 sixes for MI.

Record-Breaking Match:

The combined score of 523 runs is the highest aggregate in a T20 match.

A total of 38 sixes were hit, the most in a single T20 match.

Most Runs In An IPL Match

Runs Match Venue Year 523 SRH vs MI Hyderabad 2024 469 CSK vs RR Chennai 2010 459 PBKS vs RR Indore 2018 458 PBKS vs LCK Mohali 2023 453 MI vs PBKS Mumbai 2017

Most Runs In A T20 Match

Runs Match Venue Tournament Year 523 SRH vs MI Hyderabad IPL 2024 517 South Africa vs West Indies Centurion - 2023 515 Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultan Rawalpindi PSL 2023 506 Surrey vs Middlesex The Oval T20 Blast 2023 501 Titans vs Knights Potchefstroom CSA T20 2022

Most Sixes Made Hit An IPL Match

Sixes Match Venue Year 38 SRH vs MI Hyderabad 2024 33 RCB vs CSK Bengaluru 2018 33 RR vs CSK Sharjah 2020 33 RCB vs CSK Bengaluru 2023

Most Sixes Hit In A T20 Game