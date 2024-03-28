Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians Create Multiple Records in High-Scoring Thriller IPL Match: Check Stats

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium witnessed history on March 27 as the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians combined for

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium witnessed history on March 27 as the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians combined for the highest-scoring match in IPL history.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, playing at home, capitalized on the advantage by posting a record-breaking 277 runs in the first innings. Mumbai Indians started their chase strongly but eventually fell short by 31 runs.

The combined score of 500-plus runs surpassed the previous record for most runs in an IPL match. The game also saw the most sixes ever hit in an IPL contest, with a total of 38. Sunrisers Hyderabad batters smashed 18 sixes, while Mumbai Indians responded with 20.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Batting Highlights:

  • Travis Head: 3 sixes
  • Abhishek Sharma: 7 sixes
  • Aiden Markram: 1 six
  • Heinrich Klaasen: 7 sixes

Mumbai Indians Batting Highlights:

  • Rohit Sharma: 3 sixes
  • Ishan Kishan: 4 sixes
  • Naman Dhir: 2 sixes
  • Tilak Varma: 6 sixes
  • Hardik Pandya: 1 six
  • Tim David: 3 sixes
  • Romario Shepherd: 1 six

Key Highlights

Batting Highlights:

  • SRH posted a mammoth 277/3, the highest team total in IPL history and the fourth-highest in T20 cricket.
  • Openers Abhishek Sharma (50 off 16 balls) and Travis Head (62 off 18 balls) smashed the fastest fifties for SRH in IPL history.
  • Heinrich Klaasen continued the onslaught with an unbeaten 80 off 34 balls, his second consecutive fifty.
  • The duo of Aiden Markram (42* off 28 balls) and Klaasen stitched together a record 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Bowling Highlights:

  • Mumbai's Kwena Maphaka conceded a tournament-high 66 runs in his four overs during his IPL debut.

Mumbai's Fightback:

Despite a valiant effort from their batsmen, Mumbai fell short by 31 runs.

  • Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma (26 off 12 balls) started aggressively, reaching 50 runs within three overs.
  • Tilak Varma impressed with a 64-run knock, but it wasn't enough for MI.
  • Interestingly, all seven Mumbai batsmen hit at least one six, a first in IPL history.

Milestones:

  • Rohit Sharma played his 200th match for Mumbai Indians.
  • Hardik Pandya surpassed 1,500 runs and 100 sixes for MI.

Record-Breaking Match:

  • The combined score of 523 runs is the highest aggregate in a T20 match.
  • A total of 38 sixes were hit, the most in a single T20 match.

Most Runs In An IPL Match

RunsMatchVenueYear
523SRH vs MIHyderabad2024
469CSK vs RRChennai2010
459PBKS vs RRIndore2018
458PBKS vs LCKMohali2023
453MI vs PBKSMumbai2017

Most Runs In A T20 Match

RunsMatchVenueTournamentYear
523SRH vs MIHyderabadIPL2024
517South Africa vs West IndiesCenturion-2023
515Quetta Gladiators vs Multan SultanRawalpindiPSL2023
506Surrey vs MiddlesexThe OvalT20 Blast2023
501Titans vs KnightsPotchefstroomCSA T202022

Most Sixes Made Hit An IPL Match

SixesMatchVenueYear
38SRH vs MIHyderabad2024
33RCB vs CSKBengaluru2018
33RR vs CSKSharjah2020
33RCB vs CSKBengaluru2023

Most Sixes Hit In A T20 Game

SixesMatchVenueTournamentYear
38SRH vs MIHyderabadIPL2024
37Balkh Legends vs Kabul ZwananSharjahAPL2018
37St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica TBasseterreCPL2019
36Titans vs KnightsPotchefstroomCSA T202022
35Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knigh RideKingstonCPL2019
35South Africa vs West IndiesCenturion-2023

 

