Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Brian Lara as batting coach

In a major addition, the Sunrisers Hyderabad has appointed batting legend Brian Lara as their batting coach for IPL 2022. The 2016 champions have also roped in Dale Steyn as their bowling coach. Hyderabad have completely overhauled their coaching structure with Simon Katich being appointed as the assistant coach. Katich had stepped down from the position of head coach from Royal Challengers Bangalore setup. Tom Moody has been named as the new head coach. The duo of Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin has stepped down after a less-than-ordinary performance in the recently concluded IPL 2021. The franchise had a disappointing season finishing at the bottom in team standings, and wants to bring back the old methods of Moody who led them to the title.

The 2022 edition of IPL will be a ten-team affair with two new franchises Lucknow and Ahmedabad being added to eight existing ones. It will be preceded by a mega auction which will take place in February. Sunrisers Hyderabad who finished at the bottom of the IPL 2021 Points table will seek to build a team to reappear strong enough to lift their second IPL trophy. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will enter the IPL 2022 mega auction with a purse of Rs 68 crore as the franchise has opted to retain its skipper, Kane Williamson and uncapped players Umran Malik and Abdul Samad. David Warner and Rashid Khane are two IPL veterans who have been released. Williamson, who had first joined SRH in 2015, has only played for one franchise so far. He was bought back by SRH for Rs 3 crore in IPL 2018 mega auction. Williamson wasn't even a regular member of the playing XI in previous seasons when he was named the captain of the team in 2018. Under him, SRH made it to the final that year. In 2019, Williamson propelled the team to the playoffs. He was replaced by Warner before the start of IPL 2020. Williamson will continue to lead the Orange Army.

