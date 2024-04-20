Sunrisers Hyderabad Equal Their Own Record for Most Sixes in an IPL Innings During DC vs RSH Match

The Sunrisers Hyderabad unleashed a six-hitting barrage to equal their own record for most maximums in an Indian Premier League (IPL) innings, hammering 22 sixes in their 266/7 total against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

This dominant display at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi saw Hyderabad match their feat from earlier in the IPL 2024 season, where they blasted 22 sixes against the Royal Challengers Bangalore while posting the tournament's highest-ever total of 287/3.

The highest number of sixes hit by a team in a single innings in the IPL:

Team Sixes Opponent Year SRH 22 Delhi Capitals 2024 SRH 22 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2024 RCB 21 Pune Warriors India 2023 RCB 20 Gujarat Lions 2016 DC 20 Gujarat Lions 2017

Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma led the charge with six sixes apiece, while Shahbaz Ahmed chipped in with five. Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen contributed two sixes each, with Abdul Samad adding another to the Hyderabad total.

The 266-run score placed Hyderabad at fifth on the list of highest IPL totals. The dominant batting performance sets the stage for an exciting race for the playoffs in the ongoing season.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field. "We're going to bowl first. The wicket looks pretty good, and we would like to chase because we are playing more as a batting unit. We have more batters. Maybe there will be dew. The only thing we said is 'stay in the contest,'" Pant said at the toss. "Yes, they've been playing really good cricket, but you can't let them get away with it. Ground doesn't matter; end of the day, you have to play good cricket. We're looking to improve each and every match. Instead of Sumit, Lalit comes in. Instead of Ishant, who had a back spasm just five minutes back, Nortje comes in," he added.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan