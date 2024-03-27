Sunrisers Hyderabad Make History with Highest Team Total in IPL, Score 277 Against Mumbai Indians

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium witnessed history tonight as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) blazed to a record-shattering total in ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 27, 2024 09:21 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad Make History with Highest Team Total in IPL, Score 277 Against Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad Make History with Highest Team Total in IPL, Score 277 Against Mumbai Indians

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium witnessed history tonight as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) blazed to a record-shattering total in the Indian Premier League (IPL). SRH, batting first, posted a mammoth 277 runs on the board in their 20 overs, eclipsing the previous record held by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) of 263 runs. Lucknow Super Giants follow closely behind, having managed 257 runs against Punjab Kings last season.

Batting first, the SRH batters showcased an aggressive brand of cricket. Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, and Travis Head led the charge, with all three scoring scintillating fifties. Klaasen's 80 in 34 balls, Sharma's 63 in 26 balls, and Head's 62 in 24 balls left the opposition bowlers breathless. Their exceptional strokeplay and power-hitting propelled the SRH score to dizzying heights.

Here is the list of highest scores in the IPL:

TeamScoreAgainstYear
SRH277/3MI2024
RCB263/5PWI2013
LSG256/5PBKS2023
RCB248/3GL2016
CSK246/5RR2010
KKR245/6KXIP2018
CSK240/5KXIP2008
CSK235/4KKR2023

Now, the Mumbai Indians have the daunting task of chasing down this mountain of runs. The crowd is electric, and the atmosphere is thick with anticipation as we witness a historic night unfold in Hyderabad.

