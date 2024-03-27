Sunrisers Hyderabad Make History with Highest Team Total in IPL, Score 277 Against Mumbai Indians

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium witnessed history tonight as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) blazed to a record-shattering total in the Indian Premier League (IPL). SRH, batting first, posted a mammoth 277 runs on the board in their 20 overs, eclipsing the previous record held by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) of 263 runs. Lucknow Super Giants follow closely behind, having managed 257 runs against Punjab Kings last season.

We finish at 2⃣7⃣7⃣ and an innings written in the stars 🔥#SRHvMI — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 27, 2024

Batting first, the SRH batters showcased an aggressive brand of cricket. Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, and Travis Head led the charge, with all three scoring scintillating fifties. Klaasen's 80 in 34 balls, Sharma's 63 in 26 balls, and Head's 62 in 24 balls left the opposition bowlers breathless. Their exceptional strokeplay and power-hitting propelled the SRH score to dizzying heights.

Here is the list of highest scores in the IPL:

Team Score Against Year SRH 277/3 MI 2024 RCB 263/5 PWI 2013 LSG 256/5 PBKS 2023 RCB 248/3 GL 2016 CSK 246/5 RR 2010 KKR 245/6 KXIP 2018 CSK 240/5 KXIP 2008 CSK 235/4 KKR 2023

Now, the Mumbai Indians have the daunting task of chasing down this mountain of runs. The crowd is electric, and the atmosphere is thick with anticipation as we witness a historic night unfold in Hyderabad.