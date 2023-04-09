Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss opt to bowl against Punjab

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings.Aiden Markram-led Hyderabad has not opened their account at the points table so far as they started the season on a wrong note with back-to-back defeats against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

For a team that finished at the eighth spot in the last two editions, SRH would have hoped for a better start to the season but they ended up suffering two crushing defeats at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants respectively. On the other hand, the PBKS would be buoyed by starting the season with consecutive victories