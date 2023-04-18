Sunrisers opt to bowl, Mumbai Indians seek third win

Sunrisers Hyderabad will bowl first after Aiden Markram won the toss. The Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have both won their last two matches which means one of these two sides is going to have their momentum halted today while the other can make it a hat-trick of wins. Both teams had faced KKR in their last match.

Jofra Archer had only recently returned after a long, long time away from cricket due to various injuries and he played for MI in their first match of the season against RCB. But he has not been since, with Mark Boucher initially saying that he had been left out as a precautionary measure in their second match against CSK. This is what he had to say most recently about the England fast bowler. "Jofra is still recovering a bit. It's getting him ready for more couple of games to come. Jof is obviously a massive part of the MI setup. Not having him in the field is certainly not a great thing for us. The medical team is working really hard with him and getting him ready," Boucher said.