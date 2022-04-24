Support pours in for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma amid poor performence at IPL 2022

Support has poured in on social media from former and current cricketers for star India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have failed to fulfil the expectations of many with their willow during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

In his eighth innings, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Kohli has managed only 119 runs with a poor average of 17.00 and a strike rate of 122.68. Kohli has not managed even a half-century during this season so far, with 48 against Mumbai Indians being his best individual score.

His Mumbai Indians (MI) counterpart and compatriot Rohit Sharma has also failed to live up to his 'Hitman' billing during this season, with the bowlers often getting the best of him early in the innings. The MI captain has only managed 114 runs in his seven innings with a sub-par average of 16.29 and a strike rate of 126.66. His best individual score this season has been 41 against Delhi Capitals.

Amid this bad run of form, international cricketers from the past and present continue to back the two top batters for India, whose form is extremely important for India's chances in the ICC World T20 to be held this year.

Legendary English batter Kevin Pietersen has backed Virat Kohli to come good, saying that every single great personality of the sport has gone through what the star player is going through.

"You want a fact? Every single great of our game has been through what Virat is going through. Want another fact? They all get through it and deliver on the big stage again...," tweeted Pietersen.

Mohammed Azharuddin also suggested that Kohli should take a break.

"Virat Kohli deserves a much-needed break from some matches. A little rest should rejuvenate him," said Azharuddin in a tweet.

Mumbai veteran pacer Dhawal Kulkarni has also backed Kohli and Rohit, tweeting, "Form is Temporary! CLASS is Permanent!! #RohitSharma #ViratKohli."

South Africa's U-19 cricket sensation Dewald Brevis also backed Virat Kohli, saying that the world admires him when runs come out of his bat.

"Virat Kohli has achieved a lot at the beginning of his career, if he returns to form, he will become more stronger for the opponent, and when runs come out of his bat, the world admires him. will bounce back boss. #ViratKohli #RCBvSRH #IPL," tweeted Brevis.

India spinner Amit Mishra also urged everyone to support 'the champions' when they need it the most, remarking that the duo are still the best batsmen today.

"They might not be performing today, but one must not forget how hard both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli practice and that is the reason they are still the best batsmen today. So let's support our champions when they need it the most. #TATAIPL #TATAIPL2022," said Mishra's tweet.

Coming to their respective franchises, Kohlis' RCB will take on Rajasthan Royals on April 26. They are currently at the fourth position in the points tally with 10 points. MI will take on Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor