Suryakumar Yadav to replace KL Rahul in India squad for WTC final

Suryakumar Yadav could return to the Test fold as a potential cover in the Indian squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final as they assess their options in light of the ongoing injury crisis. KL Rahul is all but ruled out of the high-profile clash against Australia at The Oval, beginning on June 7.Apart from Rahul, the management is monitoring the situation which has worsened with the injury to Jaydev Unadkat. The likes of Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur are also carrying niggles which is a cause of concern for Team India ahead of the final.With Team India lacking options in the middle order due to injuries to Shreyas Iyer, Rahul, and Rishabh Pant, they are exploring the option of including Suryakumar Yadav in the squad. A BCCI source told the Times of India.

Suryakumar Yadav was earlier part of the test squad during the Border Gavaskar trophy and made his debut in the first Test in Nagpur. He scored eight runs in the only innings he batted before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon.The Mumbai-born batter was subsequently dropped from the playing XI after Shreyas Iyer recovered from injury to play the remainder of the series.