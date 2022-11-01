T20 WC 2022: England opt to bat in must win game against Kiwis

England won the toss and elect to bat first against New Zealand. Rain could yet play spoilsport as there’s a forecast for showers which will be the worst possible scenario for the Three Lions. New Zealand, meanwhile, will still qualify regardless of the result. Just that they might have to wait for their last match against Ireland on Friday.

New Zealand will hope to become the first team to enter the T20 World Cup semi-finals by the end of today's game. The two teams have quite the history when it comes to T20 World Cups, having met each other in the semi-finals in each of the last two editions — while England progressed in 2016 with a seven-wicket win in Delhi, it was the Black Caps’ turn to come out on top in Abu Dhabi last year thanks to a match-winning knock from Daryl Mitchell. Both the teams are going unchanged for today's crucial encounter.