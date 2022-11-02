T20 WC 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets, dent Ervine's semi final hopes

The Dutch displayed a clinical performance with both bat and ball as they defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets. The loss has dented Zimbabwe's semi final hopes as they faced their second defeat after they caused a big upset against Pakistan. Today's outcome has alomost knocked Zimbabwe out of the World Cup. Sikandar Raza was the only bright spot for Zimbabwe in an otherwise sloppy batting display as the Netherlands bowl them out for 117 in their T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

The star Zimbabwe all-rounder slammed a 24-ball 40 and looked like batting for a different team as wickets kept falling around him. He batted with supreme confidence and control en route to a 24-ball 40 (3x4, 3x6).Pacer Brandon Glover (4-1-29-2) troubled the Zimbabwe batters early on, extracting swing from the Adelaide Oval as he gave a twin blow inside the Powerplay by dismissing skipper Craig Ervine (3) and Regis Chakbva (5) in successive overs.