World Cup 2023: South Africa opt to bowl, against Netherlands

South Africa have won the toss and opted to field after an hour's delay in the toss due to rain and wet outfield. The in-form side has brought back Gerald Coetzee, dropping wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi. The fact that the Netherlands had shocked South Africa in the 2022 T20 World Cup and knocked them out of the tournament will act as a morale-booster for them.

The South Africans have swooped into Dharamsala on the wings of victories over Sri Lanka and Australia. Another win and they will have to make a right mess of things to not reach the semifinals. The Dutch have lost to Pakistan and New Zealand. Another loss and things are likely to be more difficult for them. The Netherlands' results don't make for good reading, but Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede and Colin Ackermann have scored half-centuries and de Leede took 4/62 against Pakistan. Improving will mean putting more performances like those together in one match. With a healthy Net Run Rate of +2.360, South Africa would go on top of the points table if they manage to beat the Netherlands today. For the Dutch, who are winless after their first two matches in the campaign, it would take a gigantic effort to beat the Proteas.