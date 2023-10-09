World Cup 2023: Netherlands win toss, opt to bowl against New Zealand

Netherlands won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand in the ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023 encounter in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Both the teams have made changes in their playing XI. Netherlands bring in Sybrand Engelbrecht and Ryan Klein for the clash, while New Zealand field Lockie Ferguson in place of Jimmy Neesham.

New Zealand will hope to continue the winning momentum against the Dutch. New Zealand head into the contest after making a mockery of a stiff 283-run target that too against a tough English attack. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra had slammed unbeaten tons.Netherlands, on the other hand, enter the contest after enduring a tough 81-run defeat against Pakistan and will look to open their account.