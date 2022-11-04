T20 WC 2022: New Zealand qualify for semi final after victory over Ireland

Paceman Josh Little picked up Ireland's second hat-trick in T20 internationals when he grabbed a trio of New Zealand victims. Left-armer Little had Kane Williamson caught at deep backward square leg for 61, then James Neesham lbw for a duck in the 19th over at Adelaide Oval. He then had all-rounder Mitchell Santner dismissed lbw with the hat-trick ball to be mobbed by his team mates and trigger cheers from the building crowd at the stadium.

Both Neesham and Santner tried to overturn their decisions but the decision review system confirmed the wickets, etching Little's name in Irish cricket history.Little's hat-trick was the sixth in T20 World Cups and the second at this year's tournament. However despite the hat-trick, Ireland lost by over 30 runs thereby getting eliminated from the World Cup. By virtue of this win New Zealand became the first team to qualify for semi final of T20 World Cup 2022.