T20 WC 2022: New Zealand set 153 run target for Pakistan to progess into T20 World Cup final

The Pakistan bowlers displayed a disiciplined show to restrict the Kiwis to 152 in the first semi final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Sydney Cricket Ground. . Apart from one runout miss, Pakistan were pretty rounded in the field. Shaheen got them off to a great start by having the last laugh against Finn Allen. Shadab's direct-hit broke what looked like a determined stand between Conway and Kane.

In the end, it was Daryl Mitchell who held the innings together providing some stability to the innings. It didn't look good for New Zealand at the end of 10 overs, but they regrouped in the drinks break and smacked 28 runs off the next 13 balls. Opted to bat first New Zealand lost early wickets as Finn Allen and Devon Conway departed early. Later, Glenn Phillips and Kane Williamson were dismissed before Mitchell smashed his fifty in 32 balls. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi scalped two wickets while Mohammad Nawaz scalped one wicket