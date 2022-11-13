T20 WC 2022: Sam Curran adjudged player of the tournament, Kohli misses out

Sam Curran adjudged the player of the T20 tournament 2022 after his heroics with both bat and ball. Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid were the star of the final as England became the first team in men’s white-ball history to simultaneously hold T20 and ODI world tiles on Sunday. The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Friday, November 11, announced the nominees for the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup on Australian soil.

The nine nominees were Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza and Alex Hales.Kohli and Suryakumar are among the leading run-scorers in the tournament, but despite their best efforts, India failed to qualify for the final. In the semi-final, the Men in Blue faced a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England at the Adelaide Oval.