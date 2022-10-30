T20 WC 2022: South Africa defeat India by 5 wickets

India suffered their first defeat of T20 World Cup after Kohli dropping Aiden Makram's crucial catch. Suryakumar Yadav lifted India to 133 for nine with a 40-ball 68 against South Africa in the T20 World Cup today. Opting to bat, skipper Rohit Sharma was the first batter to get dismissed, following which India kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Pacer Lungi Ngidi was the wrecker-in-chief as he ran through the famed Indian top-order with four wickets during an incisive spell of fast bowling on a pacy track

