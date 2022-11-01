T20 WC: Afghanistan opt to bat in must win encounter against Sri Lanka

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will take on each other in a must-win Super 12 clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at The Gabba in Brisbane. In the all important toss, Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bat first.

The equation is pretty simple for Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at the moment. They are occupying the bottom two spots in Group 1 with just two points to their names and, with both Australia and New Zealand having made their way to five points already, they will need to win both of their remaining encounters to stay alive in the semi-final race.