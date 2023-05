The Dutch bowlers displayed a disciplined show as they restricted Bangladesh to 144 after 20 overs. Openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar got Bangladesh off to a strong start.

Following their dismissal, the Asian side failed to carry forward the momentum and lost wickets at regular intervals. A 12-ball 20 cameo by Mosaddek Hossain helped Bangladesh post a fighting total on the board.