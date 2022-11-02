T20 WC: Rain stops play in Adelaide, Bangladesh ahead of India by 17 runs in DLS method

Bangladesh openers came all guns blazing in the second innings after being set a target of 181. Before rain stopped play, the Asian Tigers are 17 runs ahead of DLS score which means a defeat for India if play does not resume any further. Since we have had 5 overs done. Liton Das smoked Indian bowlers all across the Adelaide.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored sparkling fifties to power India to 184 for six in their T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh today. Invited to bat, the under-fire Rahul returned to form with a 32-ball 50 before Kohli took charge of the innings with an unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries. Hasan Mahmud (3/47) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh