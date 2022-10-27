T20 WC: Rossouw's ton, Nortje's four wickets help South Africa defeat Bangladesh by 104 runs

Rilee Rossouw's century followed by Anrich Nortje's four-wicket haul took South Africa to a massive 104-run victory over Bangladesh in the Super 12s of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

For South Africa, Nortje bagged four while Tabraiz Shamsi took three wickets to guide Proteas to a massive victory.

Chasing a target of 206, Bangaldesh got off to a flying start as their openers Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto slammed 26 runs in 2 overs, but Sarkar's stint was cut short when he was dismissed by Anrich Nortje after scoring 15 runs in 6 deliveries.

In the same over Nortje struck again removing Shanto for 9 off 9. Shakib Al Hasan then came out to bat but the skipper was sent packing by Nortje after scoring just one run, leaving Bangladesh tottering at 39/3.

At that point, Bangladesh lost the wickets of Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hassan Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan quickly and it was Anrich Nortje who gave the breakthroughs to the Proteas.

Afif Hossain then came out to bat but could not stand long and fell prey to Kagiso Rabada.

After this, Bangladesh lost wickets in quick succession and were unable to pull off the run chase. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (11), Mosaddek Hossain (0), Nurul Hasan (2), Taskin Ahmed (10), Hasan Mahmud (0) and Mustafizur Rahman (9) all were unable to score big against Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje. Superb bowling helped South Africa to a huge 104 runs victory as they bundled out Bangladesh for 101.

Earlier, top knocks by Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock guided South Africa to post a massive total of 205/5 against Bangladesh. Rossouw smashed 109 off 56 balls while De Kock scored 63 off 38 balls.

Opting to bat first, South Africa were dealt with a big blow as Taskin Ahmed struck in the very first over of the game to dismiss Skipper Temba Bavuma who was caught behind by Litton Das for two runs.

The left-handed batter Rilee Rossouw then came out to bat. The duo of Quinton de Kock and Rossouw hammered Taskin Ahmed for 21 runs in the third over of the innings.

In the very next over of the innings, Rossouw slammed back-to-back a four and a six off Hasan Mahmud, gathering 11 runs in an over.

The rains returned to pause the play after 5.3 overs, with South Africa at 60/1. After 22 minutes of hold up, the game resumed. Both batters kept gathering singles at regular intervals while smashing boundaries.

Rossouw brought up his half-century in 30 deliveries. After 10 overs of the play, South Africa's score was 91/1.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan then came to bowl but could not do much to stop the Rossouw carnage as the Proteas' batter smashed him for 21 runs with back-to-back two sixes and a four.

Bangladesh were penalised 5 runs after their wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan moved behind when Shakib Al Hasan was in the delivery stride.

de Kock then slammed a stunning six off Hasan Mahmud to score his half-century in just 34 balls. The duo also stitched up a stunning partnership of 150-run in the 14th over of the innings.

In the 14th over Rossouw took apart Taskin Ahmed as he slammed three fours and two sixes to gather 23 runs in the over.

Afif Hossain then provided his team with a big breakthrough as he dismissed De Kock for 63 off 38. Tristan Stubbs then came out to bat and the latter slammed Hossain for a stunning four on the first delivery he faced.

Stubbs' stint at the crease was cut short when he was dismissed by Shakib after scoring just 7 runs off 7 balls. However, Stubbs' wickets did not stop Rossouw's carnage as he brought up his century in just 52 balls. With this, Rossouw became the first South African player to score a hundred at the men's T20 World Cup.

Rossouw was dismissed by Shakib after playing a stunning knock of 109 off 56. David Miller then came out to bat. In the penultimate over of the innings, Hasan Mahmud bagged the wicket of Aiden Markram for 10 to restrict Proteas to a total of 205/5 in 20 overs.

Brief score: South Africa 205/5 (Rilee Rossouw 109; Quinton de Kock 63; Shakib Al Hasan 2-33) vs Bangladesh 101 (Litton Das 34, Soumya Sarkar 15; Anrich Nortje 4-10)

( With inputs from ANI )

