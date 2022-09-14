T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh names Shakib Al Hasan skipper of 15-member squad, Mahmudullah dropped

There was no place for Mahmudullah in Bangladesh's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia in October-November. Mushfiqur Rahim also doesn't figure in the line-up to be led by Shakib Al Hasan, having retired from the format recently.Anamul Haque, Mohammad Naim, Parvez Hossain and Mahedi Hasan have also been dropped, making way for the inclusions of Nazmul Hossain, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan and Hasan Mahmud.

Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan and Soumya Sarkar have been named as travelling reserves.The 15-member squad, along with the four travelling reserves, will also be a part of Bangladesh's tri-series campaign in New Zealand preceding the world cup, also involving Pakistan.Bangladesh’s first match in the T20 World Cup is against a Qualifier on October 24 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.Bangladesh failed to win a single match in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bangladesh squad

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifiddun, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed

Standby

Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar