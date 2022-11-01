T20 World Cup 2022: England keep semi final hopes alive after victory over Kiwis

The English bowlers displayed a professional show to defend 179 at the Gabba against New Zealand. For the Kiwis, Glenn Philips once again came to the party. He was ably supported by skipper Kane Williamson. In the end, the target proved to be too daunting as they fell short by 20 runs.

Skipper Jos Buttler played a scintillating 73-run knock to power England to 179/6 against New Zealand in their must-win T20 World Cup match. Buttler blazed away to 73 off 47 balls with the help of seven boundaries and two sixes. Besides the skipper, opener Alex Hales (52 off 40) scored a fine half-century. For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson picked two wickets.