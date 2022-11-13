England-Pakistan are facing against each other in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Stadium and England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field first. English cricketers came on the field with black arm bands on their sleeves and that was because they were mourning the demise of David English.

Notably, Jos Buttler is among the many England cricketers who have benefitted from David English's Bunbury schools festivals, which have helped more than 1500 first-class cricketers, including 125 men's international cricketers from the country. The likes of Joe Root, Ben Stokes have also benefitted from the Bunbury Cricket Club. England captain Jos Buttler had taken to Twitter, hours ahead of the T20 World Cup final to offer his condolences."So sad to hear the news of David English passing away. One of life’s great characters, so fun to spend time with and a producer of some of the best English cricketers through his wonderful Bunbury Festivals. RIP," Buttler said. David English had also been a producer and actor but his biggest contribution to England cricket was most remembered. The Bunbury Cricket Club schools festivals had Under-15 schools team competing in the annual tournament. As many as 10 members of the 2019 World Cup-winning England team had played in the competition when they were trying to make their names in sport.