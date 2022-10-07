T20 World Cup 2022: Harbhajan Singh calls Deepak Chahar better-skilled bowler than Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said that he would prefer Deepak Chahar over Bhuvneshwar Kumar when it came to skills with the ball in the present scenario. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named in India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad, Chahar is on the standby list. Speaking to PTI, Harbhajan said that Chahar is the only bowler at the moment who can get swing up-front and in both ways. He went on to say that the 30-year-old is currently the better-skilled bowler as compared to Kumar.

“Deepak Chahar is the only bowler who can get the ball to swing up-front and both ways and looks like getting 2-3 wickets in Powerplay. His inswinger is as lethal as his outswing and he can even get to move in non-conducive conditions. At this stage, where we stand today, Deepak is a better-skilled bowler in the present scenario compared to Bhuvneshwar. Bhuvi has loads of experience and he will pull off games but 8-10 runs in 19th over doesn’t hurt but moment it is 15 and above, the match slips away. So Deepak would be my choice,” Harbhajan Singh told PTI.

The much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to begin next Sunday in Australia. But for the Indian fans, the action gets underway on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) when Rohit Sharma’s Men in Blue take on arch-rivals Pakistan. The neighbours will begin their campaign in the showpiece event with this encounter where India will look to seek revenge for last year’s humiliation in the UAE.