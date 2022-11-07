T20 World Cup 2022: ICC announce match officials for semi finals

The T20 World Cup 2022 is in its last stage with four teams all set to battle it out. New Zealand and Pakistan will lock horns against each other in the first semi-final on 9th November while India will take on England in the second semifinal on 10th November. The ICC has announced the match officials for the two semifinals.

In a statement released by ICC, Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth will be the on-field umpires, while Richard Kettleborough and Michael Gough will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively. Chris Broad will be the match referee for the clash. For India vs England encounter, Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel will take the field as on-field umpires, while Chris Gaffaney and Rod Tucker will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively. Notably, David Boon will officiate the match. The umpires for the final on November 13 will be advised after the completion of the semifinals.

India have qualified on the top spot from Group 2 while Pakistan were second. From Group 1, New Zealand were the table topper, while England finished on the second spot. India had 8 points in 5 matches, while Pakistan had 6 in 5 matches. This is India's fourth semifinal in the T20 World Cup. They had qualified for the final four earlier in 2007, 2014 and 2016. Notably, Pakistan have reached their 6th semifinal. Whereas both England and New Zealand have made it to the semis four times each.