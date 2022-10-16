T20 World Cup 2022: India's playing XI against Pakistan already decided

Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from the T20 World Cup in Australia could prove to be costly for Team India but captain Rohit Sharma is not overthinking much as the skipper has already put all his plans in place for the first game. India and Pakistan will clash at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne but captain Rohit Sharma has already zeroed in on his eleven that will take the field on October 23.

The much-awaited clash will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and as per the ICC, it’s a sold out. On Saturday, India skipper Rohit revealed that he doesn’t believe in last-minute decisions and wants his players to start preparing early for the contest.I don’t believe in last-minute decisions," Rohit told reports on Saturday in Melbourne. “We want to keep our boys informed about team selection before so that they can prepare early. I already have my XI for the Pakistan match. Already, those players are informed. I don’t believe in last-minute thing. I want them to prepare well."India have been pooled in Group 2 alongside Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifiers who will be confirmed by Saturday.