T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand unveil 'retro inspired' jersey for marquee event

New Zealand Cricket has unveiled its jersey for the tournament. The Blackcaps took to social media on Thursday to share their new jersey. The new kit gives a retro look to the earlier jerseys donned by the Blackcaps. It is a combination of kits from the early 1990s. It features two colours prominently- Black and Grey at the top. New Zealand Cricket shared a video of players wearing the new kit. The video displays the current players wearing the new retro-inspired kit with a blend of moments of former New Zealand players donning the original retro look.

Ahead of the World Cup in Australia, New Zealand will host a T20I tri-series against Bangladesh and Pakistan, starting from 7th October. However, the Kane Williamson side will play its first match on October 8 against Pakistan. The final is scheduled to be held on October 14, two days before the first round of the T20 World World Cup begins. In the previous edition, the Blackcaps fell one hurdle short to lift their maiden T20 World Cup title as Australia chased down the target of 173 runs.