T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Defeat New Zealand By 13 Runs, Qualify For Super 8s, Kiwis Face Early Exit

Sherfane Rutherford played a pivotal role in rescuing the West Indies with his impressive batting performance, guiding them to a 13-run victory over New Zealand in a Group C match of the T20 World Cup held in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Facing a challenging situation after being reduced to 30 for five in the seventh over, Rutherford's unbeaten 68 off 39 balls, including two fours and six sixes, helped the home side post a competitive total of 149 for nine, having been asked to bat first by Black Caps captain Kane Williamson.

Despite the pressure of needing a win following their defeat to Afghanistan in the previous match, New Zealand struggled to build momentum during their chase, ultimately falling short and managing only 136 for nine.