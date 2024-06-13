T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Defeat New Zealand By 13 Runs, Qualify For Super 8s, Kiwis Face Early Exit

Sherfane Rutherford played a pivotal role in rescuing the West Indies with his impressive batting performance, guiding them to ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 13, 2024 10:03 AM2024-06-13T10:03:03+5:302024-06-13T10:04:57+5:30

T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Defeat New Zealand By 13 Runs, Qualify For Super 8s, Kiwis Face Early Exit | T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Defeat New Zealand By 13 Runs, Qualify For Super 8s, Kiwis Face Early Exit

T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Defeat New Zealand By 13 Runs, Qualify For Super 8s, Kiwis Face Early Exit

Next

Sherfane Rutherford played a pivotal role in rescuing the West Indies with his impressive batting performance, guiding them to a 13-run victory over New Zealand in a Group C match of the T20 World Cup held in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Facing a challenging situation after being reduced to 30 for five in the seventh over, Rutherford's unbeaten 68 off 39 balls, including two fours and six sixes, helped the home side post a competitive total of 149 for nine, having been asked to bat first by Black Caps captain Kane Williamson.

Despite the pressure of needing a win following their defeat to Afghanistan in the previous match, New Zealand struggled to build momentum during their chase, ultimately falling short and managing only 136 for nine.

 

 

Open in app
Tags :T20 World Cup 2024West indies cricketNew Zealand CricketCricket News