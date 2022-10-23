T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan finish strong at 159 after early hiccups

Pakistan recovered strongly in their first Super 12 game ending at 159 after 20 overs. Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi stitched a crucial partnership to allow Pakistan to end their innings on a high. Earlier, Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed steadied the Pakistan innings after the powerplay after which the latter put India on the backfoot.

He, however, fell to Shami as soon as he crossed his half century after which Hardik Pandya took two wickets in the 14th over to swing the momentum back in India's favour. Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh swung the ball around corners and the latter managed to dismiss both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for cheap in the powerplay. In the ended it was a good recovery from Pakistan.