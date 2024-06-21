Vitality T20 Blast 2024: Shan Masood Remains Not Out Despite Run-Out on No-Ball; Here's Why

Pakistan's Shan Masood, representing Yorkshire in the Vitality T20 Blast, found himself in the midst of an unusual cricketing event that combined a hit-wicket, a no-ball, and a run-out, yet resulted in him remaining not out. The incident occurred during a match against Lancashire, where Masood was batting on 58 in the 15th over, facing Lancashire's Jack Blatherwick.

Masood unintentionally hit the stumps while attempting a backfoot shot, believing he was out and stepping outside the crease. Meanwhile, Lancashire players dislodged the bails at the other end, executing a run-out. However, the bowler had overstepped, resulting in a no-ball being called.

Under Rule 31.7 of the MCC Law of Cricket, which addresses batters leaving the wicket under a misapprehension, Masood was deemed not out despite the hit-wicket and run-out scenario. The umpires deliberated on the situation extensively and decided to intervene, calling the delivery a Dead ball and recalling Masood to the crease.

A no-ball, hit-wicket and run-out on the same delivery.



Outcome? Not out.



Cricket is a simple sport 🙃pic.twitter.com/w0rWMsf0rr — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 21, 2024

Masood, unaware of the no-ball, had left the crease under the assumption of being out hit-wicket, leading to the umpire's intervention as per Law 31.7. Consequently, Masood's score advanced by 3 runs to 61 before he eventually got dismissed.