T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka bowlers shine as they restrict Ireland to 128

A disciplined effort by bowlers helped Sri Lanka restrict Ireland for 128/8 in 20 overs, after they opted to bat first in the Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup in Hobart on Sunday. Barring Harry Tector and Paul Stirling none of the Ireland batters were able to resist the Lankan attack.

Tector scored 45 off 42 balls, while Stirling scored 34 off 25 deliveries. Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga scalped two wickets each in their four-over quota.Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to bat first in what is the first Super 12 match for both teams, after they won through their respective First Round groups in style.