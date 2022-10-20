T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka opt to bat in crucial encounter against Netherlands

Sri Lanka have decided to bat first in the crucial encounter against Netherlands. The Lankan Lions are now up against side who is coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins. Sri Lankan bowling attack was on a roll in the previous game against UAE.

Sri Lanka will have to win against Netherlands to stay in the race. They suffered a defeat against Namibia but made a roaring comeback against UAE. A win in this match will hand the Asian side important points. Netherlands inspite of the two wins can still be eliminated due to their inferior net run rate.