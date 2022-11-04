T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli gifts bat to Litton Das after latter's impressive batting against India

Virat Kohli made a heartwarming gesture towards Bangladesh opener Litton Das.The Bangla batter scored an impressive 21 ball half-century and ended up with a score of 60 of just 27 balls guiding the team to get par the DLS par score when rain arrived at the Adelaide Oval. Upon the resumption, the Indian bowlers took matters into their hands and made life difficult for the batters to chase. Eventually, the Bangla Tigers had to bow down to the Rohit Sharma-led side the two crucial points required by team India.

After the conclusion of the game, Kohli gifted a bat to opener Das who was elated over the gesture. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus also reacted on the incredible gesture by the former India captain."When we were sitting in the dining hall, Virat Kohli came and gifted a bat to Litton. According to me, it was a moment of inspiration for Litton. Litton is a class batter. We have seen him play classical shots. He is a brilliant player in Tests and ODIs. Recently, he has started playing well in T20Is as well," Yunus was quoted as saying, BDcrictime Bangla reported.