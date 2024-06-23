T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Indian to Hit 100 Fours in T20 World Cup, Know Who is First?

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has created history in the T20 World Cup by hitting 3 fours in the last match against Bangladesh, completing a century of fours in the prestigious ICC tournament. This remarkable feat places him among the top four batsmen with the most fours in T20 World Cup history. The record for the most fours in the T20 World Cup is held by former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene, who has hit a total of 111 fours.

Following Jayawardene, Indian star batsman Virat Kohli occupies the second spot with 105 fours. Kohli is also the first Indian to achieve this milestone in the T20 World Cup. Australian opener David Warner is in third place with a total of 102 fours. Now, Rohit Sharma has joined this elite list, having hit 100 fours so far in the T20 World Cup.

Top 4 Batsmen with the Most Fours in T20 World Cup History:

1. Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)- 111 fours

2. Virat Kohli (India)- 105 fours

3. David Warner (Australia)- 102 fours

4. Rohit Sharma (India)- 100 fours

These statistics highlight the consistency and skill of these players in the T20 format, showcasing their ability to find gaps and accumulate runs with boundaries.