T20 World Cup: BCCI officially names Mohammad Shami as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 14, 2022 04:44 PM2022-10-14T16:44:33+5:302022-10-14T16:45:33+5:30

T20 World Cup: BCCI officially names Mohammad Shami as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement

Mohammed Shami was officially named as injured Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's T20 World Cup squad on Friday. “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad.

Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches,” BCCI said in a release. Ahead of the warm-up matches, the player has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane. Also, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia

