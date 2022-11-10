T20 World Cup: 'India were too timid..' Watson slams India's batting approach in powerplay

Adelaide, Nov 10 Former Australia cricketer Shane Watson on Thursday slammed India's 'timid' batting approach in the powerplay after the team's humiliating exit from the Men's T20 World Cup 2022, here.

England openers Jos Buttler (80 not out from 49 balls) and Alex Hales (86 not out from 47) made a chase of 169 look like a walk in the park in the semifinal of the Men's T20 World Cup 2022, powering their team to the final with a convincing 10-wicket win over India.

Earlier batting first, India played conservatively in the powerplay and scored just 38 runs.On the other hand, England had an aggressive approach and smashed 63 in six overs.

"India were too timid with the bat. Unfortunately, Rohit and KL were not able to take the game on in the first six overs. They have got the firepower but you have to take the game on in T20 cricket," Watson told Star Sports.

"Hardik was able to take the game on but India should have attacked 6-8 overs earlier," he added.

The Australian was also not pleased with India's decision to not include Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI.

"India did not have a wrist spinner and England spinner had two. In hindsight, they certainly missed Chahal. He can control his pace like Rashid did tonight. He has got incredible skills and would have been brilliant tonight," said Watson.

