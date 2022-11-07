T20 World Cup: Kumar Dharmasena, Paul Reiffel to be on-field umpires for India-England semifinal

Melbourne, Nov 7 The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel will be the on-field umpires for the second semifinal of the Men's T20 World Cup between India and England, to be held at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

For the semifinal starting at 6:30pm local time in Adelaide, Chris Gaffaney will be the third umpire while Rod Tucker will take charge as fourth umpire and David Boon will be the match referee.

The first semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday and Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth will be the on-field umpires.

ICC has also appointed Richard Kettleborough as third umpire, Michael Gough as fourth umpire and Chris Broad as the match referee for the first semifinal in Sydney.

It also said that appointments for the final of the tournament, to be held on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, will be advised once the outcome of both semifinals are known.

From Group 1, New Zealand qualified for the semifinals on the basis of topping the group and also being ahead of second-placed England on net run rate. India topped Group 2 after winning four of its five matches, fetching eight points while Pakistan finished second in Group 2 after beating Bangladesh on the final day of Super 12 matches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor