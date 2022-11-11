T20 World Cup: Marais Erasmus, Kumar Dharmasena named on-field umpires for England-Pakistan final

Melbourne, Nov 11 The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday that Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena will be the on-field umpires for the Men's T20 World Cup final between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Erasmus was the on-field umpire for the first semifinal between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground while Dharmasena had been the on-field umpire for the second semifinal between India and England at Adelaide Oval.

Chris Gaffaney will be the TV umpire for the final match while Paul Reiffel will be the fourth umpire. The final will be overseen by Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle.

England are looking to win the tournament for the first time since their 2010 T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies, after thrashing India by 10 wickets in Thursday's semifinal in Adelaide.

Pakistan are also looking to repeat their 2009 T20 World Cup victory in England after edging New Zealand by seven wickets in their Wednesday's semifinal clash in Sydney.

With 95 per cent chance of rain being predicted on Sunday and Monday, which is the main final day as well as the reserve day, there is a danger of the trophy being shared between the two teams.

But the ICC said through its Event Technical Committee (ETC), it has increased the provision of additional playing time on the reserve day to four hours from the original provision of two hours (as per clause 13.7.3 of the Playing Conditions), in case more time is required to complete the match and get a result.

ICC added that 10 overs per side are required to constitute a match in the knockout stage and every effort will be taken to complete the match on the scheduled match day.

Though it said that every effort will be made for the match to be completed on Sunday, with any necessary reduction of overs taking place and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on Sunday will the match go into the reserve day.

Play on the reserve day will begin at 3pm Melbourne time and would be a continuation of play from the scheduled match day.

Rain has already washed out three Group 1 matches in Super 12s at the MCG in this tournament England versus Australia, Afghanistan versus New Zealand and Afghanistan versus Ireland. Ireland's surprise five-run victory over England at the same venue was also rain-affected.

