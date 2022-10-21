T20 World Cup: Pakistan’s Shan Masood gets hit on the head, taken to hospital for scan

Pakistan batter Shan Masood has been taken to the hospital for scans after being hit on the head during their net session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Masood was hit on the right side of the head after he was struck by Mohammed Nawaz’s shot. The southpaw was on the ground for a long time before he was taken to the hospital.

Later, the PCB management said that the scan only showed a superficial bruising where the ball struck him. The statement also said that Masood's neurological observations were normal and currently remains asymptomatic for concussion. However, Masood will be retested on Saturday. The 33-year-old has played twelve T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 220 runs at the strike rate of 125.00, including two fifties.