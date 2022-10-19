T20 World Cup: Rain washes Ind vs NZ warm-up game

India's second warm-up game against New Zealand at the T20 World Cup was washed out without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain at the Gabba on Wednesday.

The men in blue were scheduled to lock horns with the Kiwi team before starting their campaign against Pakistan on October 23, but the rain played spoilsport barring the cricket fans of an exciting game.

Toss could also not occur as the rain poured heavily and the players could not make their way onto the ground.

Rain also forced the match between Pakistan and Afghanistan to be abandoned, which was being played at the same venue with the Pakistan innings only going as far as the third over.

Mohammad Nabi played a fine knock of 51* helping Afghanistan post 154/6 from its 20 overs.

Shaheen Afridi made a comeback on the cricket field after being forced out to sit for close to two months due to a knee injury. The pacer ended with 2/29 off his four overs.

Pakistan were in the third over of the match at 19/0 when the rain stopped play for the match to be called off.

India won its first official ICC T20 World Cup practice match against Australia by six runs.At the ICC competition, India is in Group 2 with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifiers.

Following their October 23 encounter against Pakistan at the MCG, they will play on October 27, against a qualifier in Sydney, on October 30, against South Africa in Perth, on November 2, against Bangladesh in Adelaide, and on November 6. (vs qualifier in Melbourne).

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor