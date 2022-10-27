T20 World Cup: South Africa thrash Bangladesh by 104 runs

South Africa stamped their authority in the T20 World Cup 2022 with a dominant show against Bangladesh. They dominated in all three departments and with such a huge margin win, they boost their net rate rate. For now, they go on top of group 2.

South Africa were quite unlucky with their tournament opener being washed out due to rain despite them being in a better position for a win against Zimbabwe resulting in both the teams sharing a point each. The Temba Bavuma-led side might have felt hard done. Riley Rossouw showcased his batting prowess with a belligerent century (109 of 56) while Quinton de Kock struck a fifty to power South Africa to an imposing 205 for 5 against Bangladesh. Rossouw looked in imperious touch, striking the ball at close to 200 throughout his innings with de Kock playing second fiddle with a magnificent 63 off 38 balls.