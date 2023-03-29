Tamannah Bhatia, Tiger Shroff To Perform In Star-Studded IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

The IPL 2023 is going to return to India in its original form. The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League will be organised in the old home and away format where all the teams will play 7 matches at home and 7 away. The tournament will be played across India for the first time since 2019.

Not to forget, the league will kickstart with a grand opening ceremony where a list of pan-India and Bollywood superstars are likely to perform. BCCI, on Wednesday (March 29) confirmed Tamanna Bhatia as one of the performers in the opening ceremony. Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff are reportedly going to dance too at the IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony on March 31 ahead of the first match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.