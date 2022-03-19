Tamim terms triumph against SA very special; lauds lower order as well

Centurion, March 19 Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal termed his side's historic 38-run triumph against South Africa in the opening ODI of the three-match series as "a very special win", and lauded the contribution of the lower order, which helped the tourists cross the psychological 300-run mark at SuperSport Park on Saturday.

Bangladesh's top order fired on all cylinders as the tourists notched up a massive 314/7 and then dismissed South Africa for 276 to secure a 38-run win and take a 1-0 lead. This was Bangladesh's first-ever win on South African soil.

The Tamim Iqbal-led side had never won a match across all three formats in South Africa in 19 previous attempts, but produced a fine display in the first match of the tour to break new ground in the 50-over format.

With the victory, Bangladesh further strengthened their place at the top of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings, where they lead England and India in the top three.

Litton Das (50), Shakib Al Hasan (77) and Yasir Ali (50) laid the foundation for the massive total, while useful contributions from Tamim Iqbal (41) and Mahmudullah (25) guided them beyond 300.

"It's a big win for us, a very special win," iol.co.za quoted Tamim as saying.

Pointing out the contribution of the lower order, Tamim added, "They all delivered something, Mehidy (Hasan) with those two sixes, Afif (Hossain) with a four and a six and Mahmadullah with his 25... all of that matters."

Then Bangladesh's bowlers rattled the Proteas, who slumped to 36/3 in the ninth over.

"People always think of Bangladesh as just being about spinners, but in the last two years the fast bowlers have been performing brilliantly," said Tamim.

The second ODI will be played in Johannesburg on Sunday, with the third and final ODI back at Centurion on March 23.

