Taskin Ahmed to miss IPL 2022 after being denied NOC by Bangladesh Board

Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed won’t be a part of the upcoming edition IPL after the refusal of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to grant him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the tournament. Lucknow Super Giants contacted Bangladesh Cricket Board in order to rope in Taskin for the IPL 2022 after Mark Wood was ruled out from the tournament.

''Since we have two important series like the ongoing home tour of South Africa and the home series against India, we feel it won't be right for him to take part in the IPL,'' BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus told reporters. 'We have spoken with Taskin and he has understood the whole situation. He informed the franchise that he is not playing the IPL and will be available for the South Africa tour and later will return back home.

According to a report by Bangladesh website Kaler Kantha, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir called in Dhaka on Sunday evening and proposed an IPL contract for the 26-year old pacer and kept a condition that he won't take part in the two Test matches starting March 31.“I want Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed in the team and that is for the whole season. If he agrees to the offer, Taskin will have to leave for India before the next two Tests against South Africa,” the two-time IPL-winning captain Gambhir was quoted as saying by the website.