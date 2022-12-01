Taskin ruled out of ODI series opener against India due to recurring backpain

Bangladesh suffered huge blow ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India as Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out from the opening game due to a recurring backpain.The Bangladesh quick was expected to lead the home team's pace attack on the tour considering the form he is carrying. BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin confirmed the development to Cricbuzz.

“Taskin is ruled out from the opening game of the ODIs as his back pain recurred. We wil be seeing his progress before taking further decision regarding his participation.For now, Shoriful Islam has been called in as back-up in the ODI squad.India will be touring Bangladesh for a multi-format series from December 4 including three ODIs and two Tests. The tour will conclude on December 26 after the second Test which will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Bangladesh have more fitness concerns with Tamim Iqbal picking up a groin injury in the warm-up game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadiuum on November 30.

