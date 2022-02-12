Team India captain Rohit Sharma takes a dig at released players ahead of IPL auction

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma took a dig at the released players ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Rohit revealed that all the players who have not been retained yet by their IPL franchises till now will be glued to the television sets. Rohit also said that he will be keeping his phone off during the auctions.

“Everyone and all the guys who have not been retained will be glued to the TV, watching what is happening. I am certainly keeping my phone off.” Mumbai Indians (MI) have already retained Rohit ahead of the auctions. The IPL 2022 auction will be held over two days on February 12 and 13 at Bengaluru. The auctions will start around 11 am IST.

