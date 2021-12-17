Team Lucknow sign Andy Flower as head coach for IPL 2022

The Lucknow franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has confirmed Andy Flower as the coach. The announcement was made after permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the Lucknow IPL team, said, "As a player and a coach Andy has left an indelible mark in the history of cricket. We respect his professionalism and hope he will work with our vision and add value to our team."

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the new Lucknow franchise and I am very grateful for the opportunity," Flower said. "Since my very first tour to India in 1993, I have always loved touring, playing and coaching in India. The passion for cricket in India is unrivalled and it is a real privilege to lead an IPL franchise and I am looking forward to working closely with Dr Goenka and the Lucknow team. I will relish the challenge to build something meaningful and successful with the Lucknow franchise, I am looking forward to meeting the management and staff when I visit Uttar Pradesh in the New Year." The Lucknow IPL team is part of the 7 billion dollar RPSG Group that had previously owned Pune Supergiants, for a couple of years in 2016 and 2017, when both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals had been suspended.



