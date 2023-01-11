Team needs me to bat at 6: Dasun Shanaka clarifies his role in ODI setup

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka on Tuesday clarified his role in the 50-over format stating that the team requires him to bat at the number six position with left-hander Bhanuka Rajapaksa slotting in at number five.

The all-rounder, however, did mention that he is well-suited to batting at number five in the T20 format and is doing well with the willow as he is sticking to the basics.

"(With the bat) I think I'm doing the basics well, I think I should bat higher in the T20Is, but the team needs me to bat at 6 with Bhanuka at 5," mentioned Dasun Shanaka.

Shanaka stated that the Sri Lankan pace attack could not find swing in the initial overs with the new ball and rued the bowlers not using variations inside the first 10 overs.

The hosts scored 75 runs in their first 10 overs, with the Indian openers making merry and scoring freely.

"I think the start their openers gave made all the difference. We didn't use the new ball well, unlike their bowlers who got it to swing. We had a plan, but the bowler didn't execute the basics. We didn't use variations during the first 10 overs," said the Sri Lankan captain.

Put to bat first by Sri Lanka, India scored 373/7 in their 50 overs. The Indian top-order came to the party, with Virat Kohli (113) scoring his 73rd international ton and 45th ODI ton while skipper Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) also made telling contributions with the willow.

Rajitha was the pick of the bowlers for the Islanders with figures of 3/88 in ten overs while Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, skipper Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjay de Silva took a wicket each.

Chasing 374, Sri Lanka lost wickets on a consistent basis. Skipper Dasun Shanaka (108* off 88 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (72 off 80 balls) stood out with the bat but did not get much support from other batters, except Dhananjaya de Silva (47 off 40 balls). Nissanka and Asalanka had a 72-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Umran Malik took three wickets, while Siraj (2/30) provided the early breakthroughs for the Men in Blue. Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami took a wicket each.

Virat Kohli was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his century.

The second ODI will take place on January 12 in Eden Gardens, Kolkata while the third ODI will take place in Greenfield International Stadium at Thiruvananthapuram on January 15.

( With inputs from ANI )

