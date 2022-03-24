Tendulkar gets a pleasant surprise on joining MI hotel for IPL bio-bubble

Mumbai, March 24 The Mumbai Ind got a boost ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with cricket legend visiting the team's specially set-up bio-secure bubble called MI Arena here.

Tendulkar, who is a mentor of the franchise, had a chat with players after joining the bio-secure bubble at a city hotel.

Mumbai Ind are currently housed in the bio-secure bubble as they gear up to enter the contest in search of their sixth title. The squad has had some heavy-duty practice sessions at the Reliance's Jio International facility in Navi Mumbai.

Tendulkar also got a pleasant surprise when he checked into the hotel for isolation before joining the bio-secure bubble.

The hotel had an entire timeline of his cricket career, starting from 1988 when he took to first-class cricket, then to his entry to Team India. Tendulkar put out a video of all the arrangements made by the hotel as it covered many o' Sachin's personal milestones like his marriage to Anjali in 1995. The bed had a pillow with Tendulkar's photograph embossed on it.

"This is what I saw when I entered the room," the Master Blaster said as he recorded the arrangements in the video, eventually thanking the hotel staff appreciating them for their lovely gesture.

The cricket legend, who led Mumbai Ind from 2008 to 2011 IPL editions, will be part of the team's think tank at IPL 2022, interacting and guiding the players.

